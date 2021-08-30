SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $164,959.38

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $164,959.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,348,340 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

