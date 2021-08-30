Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safety Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

