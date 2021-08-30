SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

