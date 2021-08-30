salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,348,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.