salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,348,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

