salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.22 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

