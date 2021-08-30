Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $13.87 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,201. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

