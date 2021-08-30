Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $27.00 on Monday, reaching $2,918.01. 30,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,906.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

