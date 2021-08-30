Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $68.31. 37,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

