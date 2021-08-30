Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 4,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

