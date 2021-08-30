Salzhauer Michael Grows Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.17% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. 13,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.69. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.