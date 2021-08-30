Salzhauer Michael Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

