Sam Levinson Purchases 1,482 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,921.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson acquired 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.57. 29,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $371,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

