Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

