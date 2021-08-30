Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of PCRX opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

