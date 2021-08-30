Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.45 on September 16th

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Schaffer’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider David Schwartz acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

