Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

