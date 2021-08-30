SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year High at $337.34

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $337.34 and last traded at $331.00, with a volume of 69617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.