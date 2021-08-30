Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

