Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 319.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,578 shares of company stock worth $2,915,783 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $4.05 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

