SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 7.3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 15,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,304,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGOC. HRT Financial LP grew its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

