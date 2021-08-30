Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SGHIY stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Monday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
