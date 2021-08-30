Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SGHIY stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Monday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.