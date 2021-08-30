Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $8.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,540.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,693. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.