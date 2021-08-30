Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NRR stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.95. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

