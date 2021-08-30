Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 48.6%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACP stock remained flat at $$11.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 77,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,858. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

