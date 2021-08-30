Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 31.4%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 2,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,665,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,300,000 after buying an additional 161,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 431,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.