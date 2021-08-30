Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Increases By 56.1%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 29th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,172.5 days.

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.