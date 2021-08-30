Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Drops By 30.0%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.01 on Monday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

Get Amesite alerts:

In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $89,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.