Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 38.0%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.

AANNF stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

