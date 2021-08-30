Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Expands By 115.8%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,200 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the July 29th total of 1,092,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $6.86.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
