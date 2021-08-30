Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Expands By 115.8%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,200 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the July 29th total of 1,092,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

