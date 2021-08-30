Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Declines By 26.7%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.69 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

