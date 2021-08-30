Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Increases By 125.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $917,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of MYJ opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.