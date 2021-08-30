Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Rises By 61.5%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CLLDY opened at $6.05 on Monday. CapitaLand has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.
About CapitaLand
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.