Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Drops By 30.7%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,410. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

