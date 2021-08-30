Short Interest in Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Declines By 43.2%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BSHPF stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group Plc is an exploration company, with interest in oil and gas. Its project includes Bain, Cooper, Donaldson, Eneas and Miami. The company was founded by Alan Robert Burns in April 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.