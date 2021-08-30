Short Interest in Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Declines By 43.2%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
BSHPF stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
