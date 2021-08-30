Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expands By 53.0%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the July 29th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,217,573 shares of company stock worth $19,460,186 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.39. 220,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $679.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

