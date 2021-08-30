Short Interest in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Drops By 34.1%

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CYAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cyanotech has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyanotech in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyanotech in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyanotech in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyanotech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyanotech Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

