Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Decreases By 46.7%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Monday. 969,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

