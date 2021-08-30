Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Decreases By 46.7%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Monday. 969,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
