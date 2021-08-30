Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Expands By 113.5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,064,500 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the July 29th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,588.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on THQQF. DNB Markets began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $23.25 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.