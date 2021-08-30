Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Decreases By 28.7%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVK. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

