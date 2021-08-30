Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Increases By 120.7%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

FCEF stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.83.

