Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases By 113.8%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.