Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Drops By 50.0%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOILF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About Hunter Technology
