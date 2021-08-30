Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Drops By 50.0%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOILF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

