Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Increases By 33.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

