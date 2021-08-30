Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 75.0%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.6 days.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

