Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rises By 37.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 35,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 184,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,810 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

