Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Expands By 31.7%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 309,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,428. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,292,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

