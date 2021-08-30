Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Increases By 84.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.