Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Expands By 37.9%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,757.5 days.

Shares of NISTF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

