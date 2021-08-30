Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Expands By 32.8%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.49. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

