Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Expands By 32.8%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.49. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
