Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rises By 119.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the July 29th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPGN opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.57. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

